Rahul, Padikkal power Karnataka to 355/2 with big hundreds

During his stay in the middle, Padikkal struck 16 boundaries and two sixes, and he will look to continue in same fashion on the second day.Bengal reaches 249 for 5 vs J&K

A determined Sudip Gharami was patience personified as he carried from where he had left off in the quarterfinal with his second successive ton taking Bengal to 249 for 5 against Jammu and Kashmir .

The dismissal of a set Shahbaz Ahmed (42 off 91 balls) at the fag end of the day, an in-cutter from leftarm seamer Sunil Kumar, will give J&K an opportunity to press home the advantage at the start of the second day when the new ball will be due after the last delivery of the 80th over is sent down.