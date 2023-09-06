Rahul named in India’s 15-man WC squad

PALLEKELE: Wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul, whose fitness is under the scanner, was on Tuesday named in India’s 15-member World Cup squad as the selectors drafted in seven batters and four all-rounders for the tournament.

Rahul has been out of action for months due to a hamstring injury. Hardik Pandya was named the vice-captain of the Indian squad. India plays its first match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

KL Rahul’s presence gives India’s World Cup squad “the best balance” as he has met all the fitness parameters, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said clearing the air of uncertainty surrounding the wicketkeeper-batter.

Agarkar expressed satisfaction over the fitness levels of Rahul and said the 31-year-old has overcome his niggle that delayed his comeback in the ongoing Asia Cup. “KL (Rahul) is looking good.

We feel this gives us the best balance to try and do well. KL was part of the camp in Bangalore, and he looked really good there and has got over his niggle. “He played a couple of games over the last two days (at NCA).

He kept for 50 overs and batted for around 50 overs too, so we’re happy to have him,” said Agarkar. Ishan Kishan has also been named in the squad and Agarkar said having two excellent wicketkeeper batters will only serve the squad well.

“It’s a good headache to have. Kishan played well recently, and he plays well at the top. KL’s record in ODIs is brilliant. “We have two good (wicketkeeper-batter) options.

We can pick and choose between the two who will fight for a spot in the team,” said Agarkar.