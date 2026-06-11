Rahul Dravid's son Anvay included in India U-19 squad

The BCCI's Junior Cricket Committee picked the India Men's Under-19 squads for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, comprising three one-day matches and two multi-day games.

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will lead the one-day and multi-day teams and Lakshya Raichandani os his deputy in both squads.

Dravid junior features in the One-day squad as one of the two wicket-keeping options alongside Rajat Baghel, while Manav Krishna and Aryan Sandesh Sakpal have been picked as wicketkeepers for the multi-day fixtures.