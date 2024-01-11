Rahul Dravid turns 51: A look at his most memorable knocks

146 against England, 4th Test (2011)

One of Dravid's best knocks. Unable to face the pressure of England's first-inning total of 591 at Lord's, Team India fell like a pack of cards. But Dravid stayed strong with a patient 146*, helping India to 300 and carrying the bat. In the next, Dravid scored just 13 and India was bundled out for 283 runs, losing the match by an innings and eight runs.

