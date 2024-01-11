Rahul Dravid turns 51: A look at his most memorable knocks

NEW DELHI: Former India batter and current head coach Rahul Dravid turned 51 on Thursday.On this occasion, let us look at his most memorable knocks and records
Over 24,000 international runs
In 509 international matches, Dravid scored 24,208 runs in 509 matches at an average of 45.41, with 48 centuries and 146 fifties. His best score is 270. He is the the seventh-highest run-getter in international cricket.
Never fell for a golden duck
In his Test career, spanning 164 Tests, 286 innings, 13,288 runs, 36 centuries and 63 fifties, Dravid never ever fell for a first-ball duck.
The Wall for a reason!
In his Test career, spanning 164 matches, Dravid faced a total of 31,258 balls, the most by any player in the longest format of the game. Dravid was the personification of the words "Wall," "Patience" "Determination" the moment he stepped on the field.
44,152
The number of minutes Dravid spent on the crease throughout his Test career. This translates to over 735 hours and is the most by a batter in Test cricket.
One in an elite company!
Dravid is one of 56 players to have carried his bat during a Test match. He did so during the 4th Test against England in the 2010–11 season, scoring 146 while India was all out for 300 in their first innings.
233 and 72* against Australia, 2nd Test, Adelaide (2003)
After the Aussies piled up 556 in 1st inning, Dravid's 233 helped India make 523 runs and stay alive for a 229-run chase later, in which he scored 72*. This is one of his best batting performances overseas.
270 against Pakistan, 3rd Test, Rawalpindi (2004)
Having entered the Test series having never won a Test in Pakistan, Dravid's 270 in the final Test helped India secure a gigantic 376 run lead over the arch-rivals, who scored 224 in their first innings. Later, India wrapped them up for 245 runs, winning the Test by an innings and 131 runs and winning the series too.
146 against England, 4th Test (2011)
One of Dravid's best knocks. Unable to face the pressure of England's first-inning total of 591 at Lord's, Team India fell like a pack of cards. But Dravid stayed strong with a patient 146*, helping India to 300 and carrying the bat. In the next, Dravid scored just 13 and India was bundled out for 283 runs, losing the match by an innings and eight runs.
145* against Sri Lanka, 1999 Cricket World Cup
In an ODI career spanning 344 matches, 10,889 runs, 12 centuries and 83 fifties, one of his finest knocks came against Sri Lanka in 1999 WC, where he stitched a 318-run second wicket stand with Sourav Ganguly (183), smashing 145* in 129 balls, with 17 fours and a six.
50* against New Zealand, TVS Cup (2003)
A rare example of Dravid going all-out on opposition and playing like a modern-day white-ball batter. In this match, coming down the order, he scored 50* in just 22 balls, with five fours and three sixes. He guided India to a match-winning 353/5 and NZ was bundled out for 208.