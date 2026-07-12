Rahul Dravid among contenders for England Test coach's job after McCullum sacking: report

He will remain in charge of the ODI and T20I sides.

The 53-year-old Dravid, who guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2023 World Test Championship final, is seen as an attractive candidate because of his "meticulous" approach and deep understanding of the game.

However, the newspaper did point out that Dravid has "no desire" to coach full-time.

"Dravid has no desire to coach full-time, but the England Test job would allow him extended periods at home and the chance to help keep alive his favourite format of the game. England, at the very least, should gauge his interest," according to the report.