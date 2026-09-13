Rahul could be Gill's deputy for Windies ODIs; Pant vs Jurel for 2nd wicketkeeper’s slot

India, to be led by Shubman Gill, will start the ODI campaign against the Caribbeans from Thiruvananthapuram while the remaining two matches will be held at Guwahati (September 30) and Mullanpur (October 3).

The team for the West Indies series along with Irani Cup is scheduled to be picked here on September 16, a day after the second T20I against Afghanistan. The match will be attended by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Interestingly, this selection meeting will be Agarkar's last assignment in his stipulated contract period which ends on October 4.

He is eligible for one more year's extension but as of now BCCI has been tight-lipped about Agarkar's future.

It is understood that with the Asian Games coinciding with ODI against the West Indies, regular 50-over vice captain Shreyas Iyer wouldn't be available as he will be in Japan, leading the T20 squad.

With Ishan Kishan also on Asian Games duty, there will be debate on the second wicketkeeper's slot behind Rahul.