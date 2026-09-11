Rahil beats local boy Rakshith to pole position

The 28-year-old Rahil put in a hot lap of one minute, 48.806 seconds for pole position ahead of Chennai teenager Rakshith Dave (Petronas TVS Racing) and Bengaluru’s Savion Sabu (Mad Rabbit Racing). Rahil’s two arch-rivals, Sarthak Chavan (Pune), who is on a flight back from Europe, and Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru), missed both practice and qualifying sessions.

In the Petronas TVS Racing One-Make Championship, Chennai’s Kamal Navas snatched the pole position in the Expert (Apache RR310) class followed by Bengaluru’s AS James. Completing the front row was another Chennai rider, Manoj Yesuadian.