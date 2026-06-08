Rahi on top, Manu second in women's 25m pistol T4 finals

DEHRADUN: Former Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat produced a commanding performance to win the women's 25m pistol finals, outwitting double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker in the National Selection Trials 4 being organised to finalise India's Asian Games shooting squad, here on Monday.
Rahi, an Olympian, looked in control throughout the final and finished with 37 hits to comfortably take the top spot. Bhaker settled for silver with 35 hits, while Karnataka's Divya TS claimed bronze with 29 hits.
Tamil Nadu's Niveditha V Nair finished fourth with 24 hits, while Olympian Rhythm Sangwan was fifth with 22 hits.
Punjab's Arshdeep Kaur finished sixth with 18 hits, stated a press release from the National Rifles Association of India (NRAI).
Maharashtra's Abhidnya Ashok Patil took the seventh place with 13 hits, while Madhya Pradesh's Chinki Yadav, who had topped qualification with a score of 586 (22x), finished eighth with nine hits.
Earlier in qualification, Bhaker finished second with 584 (16x), while Arshdeep Kaur and Rahi Sarnobat were third and fourth respectively with scores of 579 (20x) and 579 (18x).
Niveditha V Nair qualified fifth with 579 (12x), while Rhythm and Divya T.S. both shot 578 (16x). The former was placed ahead on count-back. Abhidnya Patil secured the final qualifying berth with 576 (15x).
In the national rankings, world record holder and Munich World Cup gold-medallist Esha Singh retained the top position despite not participating in the trials, while Bhaker remained second.
Rahi moved up to third in the standings, swapping places with Divya, who dropped to fourth. Rhythm stayed in fifth place, while Chinki Yadav climbed from ninth to sixth after her qualification performance.
The T4 Rifle/Pistol trials are crucial from an Asian Games perspective, with 15 men and as many women shooters set to represent India across the 28 shooting events in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan in September-October this year.
The 12-member shotgun squad has already been announced, while the rifle and pistol teams will be finalised after the conclusion of the ongoing trials.
Action resumes on Tuesday with four finals scheduled, including the men's and women's 10m air pistol events as well as the men's and women's 50m rifle 3 positions competitions.