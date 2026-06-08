Rahi on top, Manu second in women's 25m pistol T4 finals

Rahi, an Olympian, looked in control throughout the final and finished with 37 hits to comfortably take the top spot. Bhaker settled for silver with 35 hits, while Karnataka's Divya TS claimed bronze with 29 hits.

Tamil Nadu's Niveditha V Nair finished fourth with 24 hits, while Olympian Rhythm Sangwan was fifth with 22 hits.

Punjab's Arshdeep Kaur finished sixth with 18 hits, stated a press release from the National Rifles Association of India (NRAI).

Maharashtra's Abhidnya Ashok Patil took the seventh place with 13 hits, while Madhya Pradesh's Chinki Yadav, who had topped qualification with a score of 586 (22x), finished eighth with nine hits.