Raheja, Sathvik power Tiruppur Tamizhans to eight-wicket win over Nellai Royal Kings

Tushar Raheja and Amith Sathvik set up the win with a blistering opening partnership, smashing 119 runs before Amith was dismissed. The duo also registered the fastest team hundred in TNPL history, reaching the landmark in just 6.3 overs, as per a press release.

Tiruppur, who opted to bowl after winning the toss, were set a target of 207 after Nellai posted 206/8 in 20 overs.

Nellai got off to a strong start as openers Santosh Duraisamy and Athish S R added 69 runs for the first wicket. Athish was dismissed for 22 off 14 balls by Esakkimuthu, while Santosh continued his attacking innings before Sai Kishore removed him for 43 off 19 balls.

Mukilesh and Ajitesh then attempted to rebuild the innings with positive strokeplay. Mukilesh scored a quick 46 off 26 balls before Sai Kishore struck again. Sai Kishore and Mathivannan shared three wickets between them as Tiruppur tightened their grip on the innings.