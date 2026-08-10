Raheja, Sathvik power Tiruppur Tamizhans to eight-wicket win over Nellai Royal Kings

DINDIGUL: iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans produced a dominant batting display to chase down 207 against Nellai Royal Kings in 18.1 overs and register an eight-wicket victory in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on Sunday (August 9).
Tushar Raheja and Amith Sathvik set up the win with a blistering opening partnership, smashing 119 runs before Amith was dismissed. The duo also registered the fastest team hundred in TNPL history, reaching the landmark in just 6.3 overs, as per a press release.
Tiruppur, who opted to bowl after winning the toss, were set a target of 207 after Nellai posted 206/8 in 20 overs.
Nellai got off to a strong start as openers Santosh Duraisamy and Athish S R added 69 runs for the first wicket. Athish was dismissed for 22 off 14 balls by Esakkimuthu, while Santosh continued his attacking innings before Sai Kishore removed him for 43 off 19 balls.
Mukilesh and Ajitesh then attempted to rebuild the innings with positive strokeplay. Mukilesh scored a quick 46 off 26 balls before Sai Kishore struck again. Sai Kishore and Mathivannan shared three wickets between them as Tiruppur tightened their grip on the innings.
Nellai captain Sonu Yadav provided a late boost with 23 off 12 balls, but Silambarasan struck twice in the final over to finish with four wickets for 46 runs. Nellai eventually finished on 206/8.
In reply, Tiruppur's openers launched an assault from the outset. Raheja and Sathvik raced to 90 runs during the powerplay, setting a new TNPL record for the highest powerplay partnership.
The pair then reached 100 in just 6.3 overs, bettering their own previous record of 8.1 overs, which they had set in the TNPL Season 9 final. Their 119-run partnership finally ended when debutant S Selvaganapathi bowled Sathvik for 76 off 31 balls.
Raheja remained unbeaten on 90 off 52 balls, while captain Sai Kishore finished unbeaten on 32 off 23 balls as Tiruppur completed the chase with 11 balls to spare.
Raheja was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock. Sathvik also received the award for the highest strike rate and was named the Most Dependable Player of the Match.
Following the victory, Tiruppur moved to four points from three matches, level with Nellai and Madurai Panthers, according to the points table issued after Match 10. Nellai remained ahead of Tiruppur on net run rate.
(Tomorrow: TNPL Match 11: Salem Spartans vs Madurai Panthers, 7:30 pm at NPR College, Natham, Dindigul. Tickets are available at the college counter from 11 am to 6 pm and online via District.in; matches will be telecast on Sony Ten 4 Tamil and streamed on YouTube.)