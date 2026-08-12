Rahane to make Test commentary debut during India-Sri Lanka series

He will join the Sony Sports Network commentary panel for the series that begins in Galle on August 15.

Rahane, who recently brought the curtains down on an illustrious playing career spanning nearly 18 years after making his first-class debut, will take up a new role behind the microphone, bringing his experience of international red-ball cricket to the broadcast.

The 37-year-old Rahane played 85 Tests for India, scoring 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46, including 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries. He also led India to a memorable Test series triumph in Australia in 2020-21 and was part of several memorable overseas victories as a middle-order batter.