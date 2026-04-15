Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh for KKR's slow over rate against CSK

CHENNAI: Last-placed Kolkata Knight Riders extended their winless run this season as they went down by 32 runs to CSK here on Tuesday.

"Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai," said an IPL media advisory.