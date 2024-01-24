Rachin Ravindra named ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year ahead of Yashasvi Jaiswal

DUBAI: New Zealand's young batter Rachin Ravindra was on Wednesday crowned ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year for 2023.

Rachin announced himself to the world as he reigned supreme during last year's ODI World Cup amassing 578 runs and has been recognized for his on-field prowess.

The 24-year-old faced fierce competition for the coveted accolade but managed to beat the likes of South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee, Sri Lanka speedster Dilshan Madushanka and India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"It's obviously a very special feeling. Whenever you get recognised by the ICC for something it is always special. Reflecting back, it has been a pretty whirlwind last year and having the opportunity to play so much cricket in so many different environments has been very special," Rachin said, according to ICC.

Rachin left his mark with scintillating performances in the ODI throughout the year as he scored 820 ODI runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 108.03. He scalped 18 with an economy of 6.02.

In the T20I format, Rachin struggled to live up to his World Cup image as he added just 91 runs to his name at a mere average of 18.20 and a strike rate of 133.82. He also managed to claim 5 wickets with an economy of 9.11.

Rachin showed early glimpses of his potential when he made his 50-over debut in March last year against Sri Lanka.

He began his career with a knock of 49 and went on to prove his worth with the ball as well by picking consecutive three-wicket hauls during New Zealand's away series against Pakistan and England.

With some handy contributions, Rachin was backed by the management and was added to the Kiwis World Cup squad. He repaid the trust by scoring a half-century against India and slammed a ton during Blackcaps' spirited chase while facing Australia. He showed his quality by scoring his second ton in the World Cup against Pakistan's top-pace line-up.

He scored the most runs for New Zealand in the competition with the likes of Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma and Player of the Tournament Virat Kohli bettering his tally.