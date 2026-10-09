Rabada ruled out as South Africa turns to 2 spinners for first cricket test vs Australia

Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer have been paired at a venue which has favored spin in recent years. They last played together in South Africa's last test last November, a 408-run win in Guwahati that clinched a first series win in India in 25 years.

Rabada was given as long as possible to recover from a hamstring injury. He has not played an official match since May in the Indian Premier League.

Captain Temba Bavuma would not say on Thursday whether his best seamer would be available for the last two tests.

“We did go the conservative route and give him a couple of extra days to get as close as he can be to 100% fitness,” Bavuma said. “As soon as he gets that green light we expect him to be within that starting lineup.”