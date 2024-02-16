R Ashwin withdraws from ongoing Test against England due to family emergency

CHENNAI: India's spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin, who achieved his extraordinary milestone of 500 Test wickets during Day 2 of the Test against England on Friday, has withdrawn from the ongoing Test with immediate effect due to a family medical emergency, the BCCI confirmed.

“Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin,” the statement from BCCI said.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time,” the statement from the board added.

However, the board hasn't announced the replacement for the off-spinner for the ongoing match.

On Friday, Ashwin became only the second Indian after legendary spinner Anil Kumble to reach the landmark of 500 wickets in Tests. He celebrated the feat with the wicket of Zak Crawley. He also became the ninth bowler in Test history to take 500 wickets in Test cricket.