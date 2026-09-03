Queiroz is back as Ghana coach after quitting role following World Cup exit

ACCRA (GHANA): Carlos Queiroz is back as coach of Ghana less than two months after quitting the role following World Cup elimination in the last 32.
Queiroz held fresh talks with the Ghana Football Association and the country's Ministry of Sports and Recreation, after which the Portuguese coach was handed another contract in charge.
The GFA said in a statement late Wednesday that it “believes Queiroz's extensive international experience, technical expertise and knowledge of the Black Stars position him strongly to lead the team into this new chapter.”
The 73-year-old Queiroz, who has coached Portugal, Colombia, Iran and Egypt at international level and Real Madrid at club level, left as Ghana coach after a 1-0 loss to Colombia at the first knockout stage.
He said there was no “complete sporting satisfaction” but felt the team brought “respect and credibility to the Black Stars.”
Ghana was on a four-game losing run when Queiroz was appointed in April to replace the fired Otto Addo.
The team drew against England in the World Cup group stage and progressed as one of the best third-place finishers despite a loss to Croatia in their final group game.