Qualifier 1: RCB’s batting depth vs GT's relentless bowling machine

Both teams ended the league stage on 18 points after 14 matches, but RCB claimed the top spot owing to a superior net run rate.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have arguably been the two most complete sides of IPL 2026, though they have taken contrasting routes to the playoffs. RCB, under skipper Rajat Patidar, built their campaign around aggressive batting and a far more reliable bowling unit than in previous seasons.

The defending champions repeatedly crossed 200 this season and benefited immensely from the experience of the iconic Virat Kohli at the top and the pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the ball.