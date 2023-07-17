Quadri powers U Mumba to victory over Chennai Lions

PUNE: Young Indian paddler Diya Chitale bagged a crucial eighth team point against World No. 32 Yangzi Liu to secure a thrilling victory for U Mumba TT against Chennai Lions in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 here on Sunday.

The Mumbai girl, however, lost her match by 6-11, 11-8, 3-11 against Liu after U Mumba TT reached the necessary eight team points required to win the tie against the defending champion. In the end, the overall score was 8-7 in favour of the Mumbai-based franchise.

Earlier, World No. 18 Quadri Aruna lived up to his reputation from the start of the tie and comfortably defeated the two-time Asian Games gold medallist Achanta Sharath Kamal 3-0 to earn three valuable team points for his franchise.

The Nigerian paddler was all over Sharath in the opening game. He went into defensive mode early on to return the powerful shots of the star Indian player before unleashing his precise forehands to win the first game by 11-8. The second game also saw Aruna dominating the seven-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist as he won it with the same scoreline before taking the third game by 11-5 to give his franchise a perfect start in the tie.

In the second match (women’s Singles), Lily Zhang defeated Sutirtha Mukherjee by 2-1 to extend her franchise’s lead to 5-1 in the tie.

It was a nail-biting match as both the paddlers fought for every point with swift movements and precise shots. However, in the end, it was Zhang who won the first game 11-10 through a golden point which determines the winner when the scores are locked at 10 in a game. The six-time US national champion then bagged the second game by 11-7. However, Mukherjee secured a team point for his franchise by registering an 11-10 victory in the third game.

Manav Thakkar and Lily Zhang then beat the pair of Sharath and Yangzi Liu 2-1 in the third match (Mixed Doubles) to bring U Mumba TT ahead by 7-2 in the tie.

Sharath and Yangzi Liu showcased supreme coordination to take the first game by 11-6 before the U Mumba TT pair made a strong comeback to win the second game by 11-5. The third game went in the favour of Thakkar and Zhang by 11-9.