Q2 net profit of TVS SCS more than doubles to Rs 37 crore

The company attributed its strong performance across all geographies in Q2 FY27, with consolidated revenue from operations growing 38% year-on-year to Rs 3,687.2 crore compared to Rs 2,662.6 crore in Q2 FY26.

It also recorded strong sustainable improvement in operating profitability,

with EBITDA increasing 50.2% year-on-year to Rs 268.1 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 7.3%, compared to 6.7% in Q2 FY26, reflecting the improved operating performance.



For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue grew 33.6% to Rs 7,022.4 crore, compared to Rs 5,254.9 crore in H1 FY26.



In Q2 FY27, TVS SCS saw its order pipeline continue to grow to reach Rs 8,200 cr while revenue from new business stood at Rs 523 cr.



Vikas Chadha, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions said, “Our stellar Q2 performance is the direct result of the growth and optimisation initiatives that we have championed over the past several quarters. Our revenue growth has been broad-based across all regions and segments, driven by strong momentum in both new and existing accounts. Notably, we achieved a hat-trick of surpassing Rs 500 cr in quarterly new business revenue, alongside substantial expansion within our existing client base.”