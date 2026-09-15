Putting setbacks behind, Nisha ready for Asian Games glory

Why did the body give up just when everything seemed to be falling into place?

Why did another promising campaign end in disappointment? She no longer asks those questions?

Nisha has learnt to take setbacks in her stride, stopped cribbing about the injuries that have repeatedly interrupted her career, and, most importantly, accepted that an athlete can control the work but not always the outcome.

That change in mindset could prove as important as any technical improvement when Nisha steps on the mat at the Asian Games in the women's 68kg category, carrying the hopes of finally converting her considerable potential into a major medal.