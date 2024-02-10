‘Pure bliss’: Sanath Jayasuriya heaps praise on Pathum Nissanka for his double-century

NEW DELHI: Former Sri Lanka batter Sanath Jayasuriya lauded Pathum Nissanka after he went past Jayasuriya’s record of highest ODI score and became the first Sri Lanka batter to score a double-hundred in ODI against Afghanistan.

Nissanka's extraordinary innings, characterized by a breathtaking array of strokes, guided Sri Lanka to a commanding victory over Afghanistan in the first ODI of their three-match series. His unbeaten knock of 210 runs, adorned with 20 fours and eight towering sixes, propelled Sri Lanka to a formidable total of 381 for 3 in 50 overs

In the wake of Nissanka's record-breaking performance, Jayasuriya took to social media to laud the young batter's masterclass in batting, expressing his privilege in witnessing the spectacle firsthand.

“Congratulations to Pathum on a masterclass in batting. I am so so privileged to witness it in person. Pure bliss,” Jayasuriya posted on ‘X’.

Nissanka's achievement, which marked the first instance of a Sri Lankan batter scoring a double century in ODIs, also shattered the long-standing record set by the iconic Sanath Jayasuriya for the highest individual score of 189 runs.

Partnering with Avishka Fernando, Nissanka laid the foundation for Sri Lanka's imposing total with a scintillating opening partnership of 182 runs. Following Fernando's departure, Nissanka unleashed his aggressive repertoire, captivating the audience with his exquisite strokeplay and unwavering determination.

However, Afghanistan mounted a spirited fightback, led by Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai, who orchestrated a remarkable 6th-wicket partnership worth 242 runs. Despite their valiant efforts, Sri Lanka's bowling duo of Pramod Madushan and Dushmantha Chameera held their nerve, ultimately securing a hard-fought victory for the home side by 42 runs.

The two sides will now clash at the same venue for the second match of their series on Sunday.