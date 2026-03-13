Punjab Kings unveils new match jersey ahead of IPL 2026

The new jersey follows Punjab Kings’ signature red and blue brand colours, a combination that has come to represent the energy, pride and fearless attitude of the franchise. The updated design introduces a distinctive pattern that begins with the lion motif at the centre, the symbol of Punjab Kings, and gradually transitions into diamond-shaped elements across the fabric.

The design captures the journey of the team and its players. The lion represents instinct, aggression and raw talent, while the diamonds symbolise what that talent becomes when shaped through preparation, high-performance systems and the pressures of top-level competition.

The concept also reflects Punjab Kings’ broader philosophy of identifying young talent, backing them with belief and structure, and helping them grow into match-winners on the biggest stage.