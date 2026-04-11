Punjab Kings stop SRH at 219/6 after Abhishek's exploits

Sent in, Abhishek and Travis Head (38 off 23 balls) blew away the PBKS bowlers with a 120-run opening partnership in a mere 8.1 overs.

The home team though made a comeback after Shashank Singh (2/20 in 3 overs) removed both openers in one over and, as a result, SRH, who were 120 for no loss at the start of ninth over, ended inside 220.

Xavier Bartlett (1/42 in 4 overs) bowled a brilliant final over to concede just five runs.

This was after Abhishek smashed eight sixes and five fours.

Abhishek got off the blocks quickly, slashing Arshdeep Singh over cover for a boundary after the left-arm seamer offered him width to free his arms.