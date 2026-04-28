Stoinis powers PBKS to 222 for 4 vs Rajasthan Royals

Stoinis, who hasn't really been summoned this season, was all about brute power and Royals bowlers, including the dependable Jofra Archer (1/40), were guilty of bowling length balls inside his hitting arc.

However, credit should go to unheralded Yash Raj (2 for 41 in 4 overs), a 6 feet 4 inches tall leg-spinner for varying his pace, not being afraid to flight and alter the length as and when required and keeping things tight till the 16th over.

Just when Connolly was cutting loose with some delectable strokeplay, Yash Raj got the Australian against the run of play by flighting one outside the off-stump asking the batter to fetch it. The result was an easy catch for Donovan Ferreira at long-off.

Prabhsimran, despite scoring a half-century and hitting six boundaries and a six, wasn't very smooth with his timing. Yash Raj, whose average speed was in early 90s (kmph), slowed it down and enticed Prabhsimran to throw the kitchen sink without being anywhere close to the pitch of the delivery. The catch was cleanly collected by Riyan Parag.