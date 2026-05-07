Punjab Kings pay for poor fielding as SRH 'OutKlaas' them to top points table

Heinrich Klaasen continued his manic consistency with a 43-ball-69 while Ishan Kishan struck 32-ball-55 in Sunrisers' more than healthy total of 235 for 4.

On a placid track, SRH skipper Pat Cummins (2/34 in 4 overs) and their best bowler of the season Eshan Malinga (1/34 in 4 overs) not only provided breakthroughs but also bowled 21 dot balls to restrict the visitors to 202 for 7.

Cooper Connolly's (107 not out off 59 balls) century was the only saving grace for PBKS who were never in the contest after a disappointing powerplay show.