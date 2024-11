Punjab earns innings win over TN

CHENNAI: Punjab defeated Tamil Nadu by an innings and 85 runs on the third day of the first round of the Elite C of the men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at Ropar, Punjab on Friday.

Resuming from its first innings overnight score of 120 for five, TN was bowled out for 186 with off-spinner Anmoljeet Singh taking five for 52 and left-arm spinner Damanpreet Singh picking up three for 47. Having gained a first innings lead of 283 runs, Punjab enforced follow-on. TN batters fared little better as they folded up for 198 with Damanpreet scalping five for 68. Shubham Rana took three for 40. None of the Tamil Nadu batters crossed half-century in both innings combined.

Brief scores: Punjab 469 bt Tamil Nadu 186 in 88 overs (S Shrenik 34, Kiran Karthikeyan 28, S Prakash Raj 38, D Alfred Jacob 26, Anmoljeet Singh 5/52, Damanpreet Singh 3/47) & 198 in 60.2 overs (Akshay Sarangdhar 31, Kiran Karthikeyan 35, RK Jayant 31, Damanpreet Singh 5/68, Shubham Rana 3/40)