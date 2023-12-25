Puneri Paltan’s dominant start raises Pro Kabaddi title hopes

CHENNAI: After agonisingly faltering at the ‘final’ hurdle last season, Puneri Paltan continues to tread on the heels of a maiden Pro Kabaddi title and the team will be pleased with its dominant start to the 2023/2024 season. It currently sits on top of the table after its home leg, winning five out of six games.

The team started the season with a splendid victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers, against whom it lost the final last year. It continued its impressive winning streak going from strength to strength, with Mohit Goyat’s stellar raiding and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh’s robust defensive skills playing major roles in the side’s success.

Speaking to DT Next about the season that went by, head coach BC Ramesh said, “We were in the top two in the table last year with Jaipur ahead of us. Before the playoffs, Mohit and Aslam got injured, which was a great setback as they were our prime raiders. Despite their absence, we managed to give our best and qualify for the final. I would’ve been happy if we had won the title.”

With a balanced squad showcasing prowess in both offense and defense, Ramesh is confident about the team’s championship aspirations with no major injuries so far this year.

Most players were retained after the team’s great run last season; however, a notable departure occurred as the team released Fazal Atrachali, who led the side last season. All-rounder Aslam Inamdar was named the captain for this year. Speaking about Aslam’s leadership, Ramesh said, “Aslam is leading a side for the first time; he is a talented raider and a supporting defender. He was part of our Yuva Paltans team, like many budding youngsters from our side. He analyzes the situation and implements the game-plan perfectly.”

Puneri also roped in star Iranian Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in the auction for a whopping Rs 2.35 crore, making him the league’s most expensive foreign player. He will be a crucial factor in the team’s race towards playoffs. The evolution of Chiyaneh hasn’t escaped Ramesh’s attention. Praising Chiyaneh’s efforts and remarkable growth, Ramesh acknowledged the need for him to further enhance his defensive skills, which will help in maintaining the team’s balance.