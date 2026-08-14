Pulling out of FIFA ASEAN Cup is a bad, bad decision: Bhutia slams AIFF

India will face the record five-time world champions in a friendly slated in Kolkata on October 3, with the All India Football Federation choosing the invitational fixture over participation in the FIFA ASEAN Cup following a scheduling clash.

In an exclusive interview with PTI here, Bhutia said he had no objection to Brazil coming to India for a "free friendly", but argued that spending crores on the match at a time when clubs are struggling to survive was simply the "wrong priority".

"If Brazil were coming free of cost to play a free friendly match, I have no problem with that. But to pay Brazil Rs 50-70 crore to come and play a friendly in India at this moment, the timing is not right. The timing is completely wrong," Bhutia said.

He also took aim at AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, accusing the federation leadership of "completely misguiding" the government and those around Indian football.

"Why do you want to pay Rs 50-70 crore at this moment when ISL clubs are shutting down, club after club, and I-League clubs are struggling to pay their entry fees?" he asked.

Bhutia's criticism comes against the backdrop of a turbulent period for Indian club football.