PSG wins back-to-back Champions League titles after shootout victory against Arsenal

PSG became back-to-back European champion by beating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties in a dramatic final in Budapest that ended 1-1 after extra time on Saturday.

“It's incredible,” captain Marquinhos said. “From the very first day of this season, the coach said it's hard to win, and winning twice is even more difficult. So we all had to get back to work. That was the mentality.”

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes fired the last of his team's penalties over the bar to hand PSG the shootout win.