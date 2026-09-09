PSG starts title defense with Champions League powers Barcelona, Liverpool, Arsenal also in action

PSG hosts Slovan Bratislava one day after 10 players in coach Luis Enrique's squad were nominated on the shortlist of 30 for the Ballon d'Or award.

Arsenal, the beaten finalist in May, starts in Napoli after topping the 36-team standings last season with eight straight wins and as the only unbeaten club.

Six-time European champion Liverpool, under new Spanish coach Andoni Iraola, hosts Atletico Madrid in a repeat of the opening round one year ago that was won 3-2 on captain Virgil van Dijk's stoppage-time header.

Five-time champion Barcelona also starts at home against Feyenoord, which is coached by Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who returns to Camp Nou where he spent four years as a player and won the Champions League in 2006. That is one of the two early kickoffs at 6:45 p.m. (1645 GMT) in Central Europe.

At the same time, debutant Viking from Norway will start at Stuttgart. Sporting Lisbon also hosts Galatasaray in the 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) kickoffs.