PSG returns to the top of French league standings with a little help from Monaco

Lens stunned

Odsonne Édouard scored early with a volley for Lens and Florian Thauvin converted the rebound after Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Köhn could only parry a deflected shot early in the second half.

That was as good as it got for the home team.

United States forward Folarin Balogun scored against the run of play in the 62nd, Denis Zakaria equalized in the 70th and Ansu Fati pounced on another defensive blunder to make it 3-2 two minutes after that.

It was quite the reversal for Monaco, which led PSG 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League playoff on Tuesday after two goals from Balogun, only to lose 3-2.

Lens' evening was summed up when Saud Abdulhamid was booked for diving instead of getting a penalty that he felt he deserved.