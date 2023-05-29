PSG clinches French record 11th league title

PARIS: Paris Saint Germain clinched a French record 11th league title on Saturday as Lionel Messi scored in a 1-1 draw away at Strasbourg.

Messi’s opener was cancelled out by a Kevin Gameiro equaliser, with the result giving PSG (85 points from 37 matches) an unassailable four-point lead over the second-placed Lens (81 points from 37 matches) with one match of the Ligue 1 season remaining.

PSG bettered the previous record of 10 titles set by Saint-Etienne – it equalled the feat a year ago. It is PSG’s ninth league title in the last 11 seasons, a period in which it has dominated French football under Qatari ownership.

PSG started the penultimate weekend of the season six points clear of nearest rival Lens and with a far better goal difference. In the end, it needed only a draw to be officially confirmed as champion, after Lens eased to a 3-0 win over Ajaccio.

Kylian Mbappe set up Messi, who put PSG ahead just before the hour mark with his 16th Ligue 1 goal of the season. Gameiro equalised with 11 minutes left, bundling in the rebound after PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a Morgan Sanson hit.

The draw ultimately suited both the teams as it enabled Strasbourg to guarantee its top-flight survival.

RESULT: Paris St Germain 1 (L Messi 59) drew with Strasbourg 1 (K Gameiro 79)