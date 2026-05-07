PSG can win Ligue 1 if rival Lens drops points while race for a Champions League spot heats up

PSG leads Lens by six points and both have three games left, including their showdown in Lens on Wednesday. That match was rescheduled from April 11 to aid PSG's quest for a second straight Champions League title. PSG reached the final on Wednesday after eliminating Bayern Munich.

Next-to-last Nantes will be relegated to Ligue 2 unless it beats Lens on Friday. All other games are on Sunday.

The race for third place and an automatic Champions League spot is shaping up as a two-way contest between Lyon and Lille, who are separated by two points.