PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier confirmed that star striker Lionel Messi will be leaving the club in early June, adding that he had the privilege of "coaching the best player in the history of football". Galtier was quoted as saying by Goal.com: "I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo's last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont [on June 3]."

This comes when Messi is reportedly getting a highly-lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal, which could open doors for him to go head-to-head with Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Al-Nassr. Messi could also move back to Barcelona, the Spanish club with which Messi was associated for almost 18 years before leaving for PSG. The 35-year-old could move to Premier League in the United Kingdom as well, as per Goal.com. Messi has shown fine form this season.

He has scored 16 goals and provided 16 assists in Ligue 1. He played a vital role in PSG securing their record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title. It is likely that Messi moves to Saudi Arabia because of his unsanctioned trip there earlier in the season, which also caused his brief suspension from the club. PSG will be playing their final Ligue 1 match of the season against Clermont Foot on June 4. Messi is yet to make any announcement about his club football future. Following his debut for PSG in 2021, Messi has played 57 matches for the side, scoring 22 goals. Earlier, he was associated with Barcelona from 2004-2021 for which he scored 474 goals in 520 matches.

Messi created another record on Sunday in the Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg. The Argentine scored his 496th goal thus, becoming the highest goalscorer in Europe's top five football leagues (namely Premier League (UK), Series A (Italy), Bundesliga (Germany), La Liga (Spain) and Ligue 1 (France). Paris Saint-Germain faced Strasbourg on Sunday at the Le Parc des Princes stadium. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. After the match, Paris Saint-Germain was crowned champions of the Ligue 1 2022-23 because of PSG's superior goal difference over second-placed Lens. Messi surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo by one goal.

In the Spanish La Liga football competition, Messi has scored 474 goals in 520 matches. In the French Ligue 1, Messi has scored 22 goals in 57 matches. This is a total of 496 goals. On the other hand, Ronaldo has scored 103 Premier League goals for Manchester United, 311 La Liga goals for Real Madrid and 81 goals for Juventus in Series A, which is a total of 495 goals.