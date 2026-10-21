PSG beats Barcelona in Champions League thriller as Liverpool completes rousing comeback

A thrilling end to the game with four goals in the last 20 minutes delivered a statement win for PSG, which is joined Liverpool as the only teams with three victories after Alexis Mac Allister led a rousing 4-3 comeback triumph over Villarreal on Tuesday.

Yamal had just displayed stunning skill to level the score at 2-2 from a narrow angle when PSG took the lead again through Vitinha, before Fabian Ruiz added another for a 4-2 victory.

“We never feel like we're powerless, or that we're beaten in any way," PSG forward Désiré Doué said. "We always know there's an opportunity as long as the final whistle hasn't gone,”

Injuries to stars Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia took some of the shine off the win for PSG, which could now face having to cope without two of its biggest difference-makers in attack.

Barcelona needs to bounce back quickly ahead of a Clasico against Real Madrid on Sunday, now that its run of wins to start the season has ended. Defending champion PSG equalled a club record by going 13 Champions League games unbeaten.