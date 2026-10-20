PSG-Barcelona match in Champions League to go ahead amid shock over France's violent unrest

Many French citizens have been left shocked by the images of violence that have drawn worldwide attention and highlighted the country's tense social climate. On Monday, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said he instructed prefects to impose “very limited” and “localized” curfews in cities to prevent more rioting and looting.

The violence targeted city halls, other public buildings and hundreds of businesses across the country, leading to more than 2,000 arrests.

Tuesday's match between PSG and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes will require a robust security deployment, with police forces already strained following weeks of student protests.

In May, Paris police detained dozens of people after violence disrupted celebrations of PSG's second Champions League title and a group tried to storm a police station.

Speaking after an emergency meeting with top government officials, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said the possibility of calling off planned events was discussed, including soccer matches.

“But this does not apply to tomorrow's match between PSG and FC Barcelona,” he said.