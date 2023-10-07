"Proud of our athletes": DK Shivakumar congratulates Indian contingent for 100 medals at Asian games

BENGALURU: After India reached the milestone of winning 100 medals at the Asian Games for the first time, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday lauded Indian athletes for surpassing the milestone of 100 medals in the Asian Games.

"We are very proud of all our athletes. They have given a very big message to the country that sports is very important. I would like to congratulate them. Every state should encourage youngsters, we should give them proper training and provide them with financial help," Shivakumar said

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the nation is thrilled as our athletes have surpassed the milestone of 100 medals in the Asian Games. "A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India. Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes," PM Modi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

The women's kabaddi team took a 14-9 lead against Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match at the Asian Games 2023 and kept their noses in front in the contest to eventually claim the yellow metal. The two teams had played out a 34-34 tie in their campaign opener.

The Indian raiders scored bonus points in the first half while Chinese Taipei took the lead in the second, scoring 16 points. The Indians trailed in the second half at 12 points.

However, the Indian raiders scored two bonus points in the second half to turn the tide in their favour. Largely on the weight of their stellar performance in the first half, the Indian women clinched a 26-25 win over Chinese Taipei, claiming India's 25th gold and taking the country's medal tally to exactly 100.

