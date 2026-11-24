Varela nets another brace

Varela got his first from the penalty spot seconds before halftime and then doubled Monza's lead seven minutes into the second half with a clever backheel.

It was the Portuguese forward's third brace of the season and means he is responsible for more than half of the club's 20 league goals this campaign.

Jay Robinson, the 19-year-old winger on loan from Southampton, completed the scoring on the hour mark.

Monza had lost its last four league games but climbed out of the relegation zone and into 14th.

Fiorentina is a point behind in 16th.