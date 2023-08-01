Pro Panja League: Kochi KD’s, Mumbai Muscle register big wins

The fourth day of the inaugural edition of Pro Panja League saw Kochi KD's and Mumbai Muscle registering wins at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. In the first match of the day, Ludhiana Lions took on Kochi KD's. First up for Ludhiana Lions was Dilshad MA against Mazahir Saidu of Kochi KD's in the 100+kg bout. Mazahir made his team proud by winning the bout in straight rounds and also winning the challenger round to earn 10 bonus points for Kochi KD's.

Next up, Biswajit Doley from Ludhiana Lions faced off against Kochi's Prasenjit Patra in a 100+kg bout. In the first round, Prasenjit used his forehand power to his advantage to win the round, and then in the second round, Prasenjit blocked the king's move by Biswajit but Biswajit managed to secure a point for Ludhiana Lions with his experience. In the third and fourth rounds, it was Prasenjit's impeccable power which helped Kochi KD's earn two points. Up next in the 60kg bout, Arun S Karthik won the bout in straight rounds. In the undercard bouts, Kochi KD's Sunny Kapoor, Shiva and Abhishek Prakash earned one point each to give their team a 3-0 lead. Kochi KD's won the match with a score line of 21-1. In the second match, Rohtak Rowdies earned a 2-1 advantage in the undercard, with Manish Singh and Nirmal Devi earning two points. Yuvraj Verma won one point for Mumbai. In the main card, Rohtak's Aryan Kandar faced off against Mumbai's Sonu Chaurasiya in the 80kg bout. Aryan made a couple of errors which helped Mumbai Muscle earn six bonus points.

Next up, Mumbai's Paarth Soni faced off against Rohtak's Atar Singh in a 100+kg bout. Paarth Soni won the bout in straight rounds to earn his team 2 bonus points and give Mumbai a big lead. In the final 90kg bout, Mumbai's Kyle Cummings was up against Rohtak's Arshdeep Singh. Kyle started with a top roll but Arshdeep stunned him and won the first round. In the second round, Kyle activated the challenger round and used the top roll to his advantage to win the round and help his team earn six bonus points. Mumbai Muscle won the match with a score line of 22-4. Kiraak Hyderabad will take on Rohtak Rowdies, and Kochi KD's will face off against Baroda Badshahs on Tuesday.

Pro Panja League season 1 takes will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 and will be available to live stream on FanCode.