Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans to take on Bengaluru in league opener

HYDERABAD: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will make its much-awaited return to the mat on Friday. The Battle of Breath will kick-start with a thrilling opener where the Telugu Titans and the Bengaluru Bulls square off at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli in Hyderabad.

In anticipation of the new season, a grand launch was held at the Hyatt Place, at Banjara Hills, in Hyderabad with the captains of different clubs gracing the occasion.

An exhibition match was also conducted featuring the team’s captains taking on popular RJs and influencers from the state.

Telugu Titans' captain Pawan Sehrawat also shared his excitement for the opening match by saying, “I am very happy that we, Telugu Titans, will play the opening game of the season at Hyderabad in front of our home fans. The fans have always supported us a lot, and we are sure there will be more of the same when we walk onto the mat. The team is in a good place and we are confident of doing well.”

Expressing his thoughts on the journey so far and the upcoming season, Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “The first decade of the PKL has been a huge achievement, but for us, the focus is on using the experiences to help prepare for the next phase, and further build on the success stories.”

This time around, PKL will be returning to a three-city format, with the 2024 edition commencing in Hyderabad. It will then move to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg starting on November 10 till December 1. The third leg will begin at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 3 to December 24.