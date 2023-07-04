Pro Kabaddi auction on September 8, 9

CHENNAI: The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 player auction will take place in Mumbai on September 8 and 9, tournament organiser Mashal Sports announced on Monday. The total purse amount for each team has been increased to Rs 5 crore – it was Rs 4.4 crore in the last three editions. More than 500 players are expected to go under the hammer during the two-day auction. The domestic and overseas players will be divided into four categories – A (base price of Rs 30 lakh), B (base price of Rs 20 lakh), C (base price of Rs 13 lakh) and D (base price of Rs 9 lakh). The players will be further sub-divided as all-rounders, defenders and raiders. Speaking after the announcement, PKL league commissioner Anupam Goswami said: “The 10th season is obviously a major milestone. The auction too will be a landmark in the League’s history.” All teams will be allowed to retain a maximum of six players under the ‘Elite Retained Players’ classification.