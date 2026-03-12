Priyansh, Ambekar, Sahil dazzle with dominant performances for India

The evening session saw two more convincing wins for the Indian team. L Ambekar (50kg) secured a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Tajikistan, while Sahil Duhan (60kg) also recorded a commanding 5-0 win against Tajikistan, continuing his strong run in the competition.

Meanwhile, Aman Siwach (65kg) suffered a setback after going down to his opponent from Ukraine by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the second round.