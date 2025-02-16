Priya Mishra's three-wicket haul helps Gujarat Giants restrict UP Warriorz to 143/9

VADODARA: Young spinner Priya Mishra starred with three key wickets as Gujarat Giants delivered a clinical bowling performance to restrict UP Warriorz to 143 for nine in their Women's Premier League match here on Sunday.

Opting to bowl, Gujarat's attack was on the money from the start as Mishra returned impressive figures of 4-0-25-3, while skipper Ashleigh Gardner (2/39), Deandra Dottin (2/34), and Kashvee Gautam (1/15) all played key roles in keeping UPW’s innings in check.

UPW skipper Deepti Sharma top-scored with a 27-ball 39, while Uma Chetry (24) and Shweta Sehrawat (16) added useful middle-order contributions. Alana King (19) and Saima Thakor (15) combined for a late surge, adding 26 runs off 13 balls to take UPW past 140.

Kiran Navgire and Vrinda Dinesh played some entertaining shots but were dismissed cheaply by Dottin and Gardner as the Warriorz struggled early on. UPW were reduced to 22 for 2 by the third over, with Navgire trapped in front by Dottin and Dinesh cleaned up by Gardner.

Chetry and Deepti tried to rebuild but were limited by tight bowling from the Gujarat team, with UPW managing just 41 for 2 in the powerplay. Their partnership of 50 runs off 43 balls was broken by Dottin, who removed Chetry.

Mishra then struck twice in three balls, removing Australians Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris to break UPW's back, leaving them at 78 for 5 in the 11th over.

Sehrawat and Deepti attempted a recovery. But Gardner’s sensational catch accounted for Deepti as UPW slumped to 117 for 8 by the 18th over.

Brief Score:

UP Warriorz: 143 for 9 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 39; Priya Mishra 3/25).