Prithvi Shaw set for his county debut with Northamptonshire

NEW DELHI: India opener Prithvi Shaw is all set to make his county debut with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club (NCCC) on Friday.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the Mumbai opener was supposed to reach England a bit earlier but due to some logistical issues, his visit was delayed. But, he is now set to kick-start his county stint with a one-day cup game.

"I am delighted to say Prithvi arrived in the UK today (Sunday) and will feature in our one-day cup starting Friday, August 4. Official announcement (will come) tomorrow (Monday)," Ray Payne, the Chief Executive of NCCC) was quoted as saying in the report.

The report added that Shaw secured the NOC from the BCCI and subsequently was allowed to skip the ongoing Deodhar Trophy inter-zonal one-day championship in Puducherry.

However, his continued absence from the NCCC games led to confusion over his assignment. At one stage, his participation was in doubt with the NCCC maintaining that they have no announcement to make over Shaw joining the club. But, everything is sorted.

The One-Day Cup, a 50-over competition in the England and Wales Cricket Board domestic programme, starts on Tuesday, but the Northamptonshire Steelbacks are scheduled to play their first match against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham College, Cheltenham, only on Friday.

The 23-year old Shaw will join the likes of David Willey and Andrew Tye in the Steelbacks' side while John Sadler is the county's head coach.

Shaw had a dream debut in international cricket, scoring a century against West Indies as an 18-year-old. But the talented youngster has lost his way since and managed to play only four more Tests besides seven white ball games (six ODIs and one T20I) for India.