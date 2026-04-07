'Prince' of Najafgarh: Chucking Delhi Police Constables' exam to live IPL dream

However, the youngster was unruffled and told his father straight up, "Papa aap mera chinta karna chhod dijiye. Main apne se kuch kar loonga (Dad stop worrying about me. I would manage something on my own)."

Cut to 2026 and the seemingly nonchalant boy has managed to come good on the promise. The Lucknow Super Giants swing sensation has already breached the defences of experienced India internationals such as Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan in successive IPL games.

"Any father would be worried about the future of his kids and so was I. Till the age of 18, he had not even bowled once with the leather ball. I literally forced him to appear for the Delhi Police's Constables' Exam and he was fit enough to clear the physical round.