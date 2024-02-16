Prime Volleyball League: Muthusamy guides Ahmedabad to victory against Chennai Blitz

CHENNAI: Defending Champions Ahmedabad Defenders picked up where they left off last season by securing a win and opening its campaign on a brighter note as it defeated host Chennai Blitz, 15-10, 15-11, and 15-12 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Thursday.

Australia’s Max Senica introduced himself to the stage by winning Ahmedabad its first point of the night and was instrumental for the team in pulling them back everytime they lost a point or were seen trailing. Captain and local favourite Muthusamy Appavu was guiding the team throughout and was constantly urging them to stay calm throughout the match. “I usually get nervous, so we had to lookout for each other. Kudos to youngsters Srikanth and Nandhagopal who really stepped up for us today,” said Muthusamy, speaking to DT Next and Sony Sports on the sidelines after the game.

The Defenders did not get off to the best of starts, with Leandro Jose combining with skipper Akhin GS. But the momentum turned for Ahmedabad after a quick advice from coach Dragan Mihailovic. Ilya Burau made up for the absence of Danial Moatazedi, with stunning smashes down the right channel. Blitz found little answers for Max Senica’s serves, while unforced errors further hurt their cause.

Skipper Muthusamy kept serving up balls in equal measure to all his players, keeping Blitz guessing from where the attack could come from. Midway through the game, Ahmedabad began misfiring, and Blitz found an opening. But Muthu’s perfect pass to Angamuthu brought a super point in the Defenders’ corner and the door was shut as quickly as it was opened.

“We definitely wanted to start the season on a winning note, and we did that. Chennai was leading by four points when the game started, but we analysed them quickly and got back in the game. Since it was our first game, the boys (Ahmedabad) were a bit nervous, but I wanted each one of them to enjoy the opening match and atleast give their 50 percent, but they gave their best,” said Muthusamy.

Leandro kept scraping points for Chennai, but Nandagopal, and Angamuthu kept control of the outside lines deep into the game. With a resounding win in straight sets, the Defenders proved their mettle on the opening night. Ahmedabad will face Kolkata Thunderbolts next on Sunday.