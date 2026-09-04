Pressure off for F1 leader Antonelli heading into home race in Italy

It was two years ago at Monza that Antonelli was given his Formula 1 debut but that lasted just 10 minutes as the youngster was involved in a high-speed crash in the first practice session for the Italian Grand Prix.

Now Antonelli, who turned 20 last week, arrives as championship leader.

“That definitely was not the way I wanted to introduce myself into the sport,” Antonelli said. “If someone, while I was walking off in the gravel, would have said, in two years you're going to be leading the world championship in this exact moment,' I would have said shut up … don't joke with me.'

“But, you know, it's happening. And, you know, I'm very, very, very happy, very grateful. And just got to keep pushing.”

Antonelli, who is bidding to become F1's youngest-ever champion, is the first Italian to lead the standings going into his home race since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

No Italian has won at Monza since 1966However, his chances of becoming the first Italian driver to win at Monza in 60 years have been hampered by taking a hefty grid penalty after Mercedes opted to swap his car's power unit to head off potential reliability problems in the second half of the season.