President Murmu plays badminton with Saina Nehwal at Rashtrapati Bhavan

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu played badminton with ace shuttler and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Murmu unveiled the prestigious Durand Cup, the President's Cup and the Shimla Trophy at Rasthrapati Bhavan. The 133rd edition of the Durand Cup football tournament, the season opener of Indian Football, will kick off on July 27 with the final scheduled for August 31.

The official social media handle of the President of India shared a glimpse of Droupadi Murmu playing badminton.

As part of the 'Her Story - My Story' lecture series featuring women Padma Awardees, Nehwal will talk to the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Thursday. "President Droupadi Murmu's natural love for sports and games was seen when she played badminton with the much-celebrated player Ms. Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President's inspiring step is in keeping with India's emergence as a badminton-power house, with women players making a great impact on the world stage. As part of the 'Her Story - My Story' lecture series featuring women Padma Awardees, Ms. Saina Nehwal, an iconic Indian sportsperson, honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, will deliver a talk and interact with the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre tomorrow," the official social media handle of the President of India wrote while sharing the pictures.

Hailing from Haryana, the 33-year-old shuttler caught everyone's attention after winning the BWF World Junior Championships in 2008, early in her career. In the same year, she went on to make her first Olympic appearance but had to wait for another four years to bag a medal in the Summer Games. In 2008, she became the first Indian woman to reach the Olympic quarter-finals.

She defeated, then-world number five Wang Chen of Hong Kong but lost to Indonesia's Maria Kristin Yulianti.In 2009, Saina became the first Indian to win a BWF Super Series event.

Her remarkable efforts were recognised as she was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2009 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2010. The shuttler has had a phenomenal career for India, transforming the sport in the country. Saina represented India in several premier badminton competitions, winning various trophies and medals. She is also the only female Indian player to hold the world No.1 ranking in the sport. Saina has played a significant role in inspiring thousands of athletes and youth in the country to strive for success.