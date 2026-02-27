Premier League to launch its own streaming platform in Singapore next season

Premier League Plus will be launched initially in Singapore and, if successful, could be “replicated all around the world.”

“It's a very long, considered process, carefully chosen,” Masters said at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London. “For the first time the Premier League is going to have its own customers. It's going to have to deal with promotion, pricing, churn, distribution, all of those things, we're looking to build a business.

“We're also looking to learn, to see how that might be replicated all around the world."