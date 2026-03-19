Premier League teams dominated first phase of Champions League. Now only 2 are standing

So much for English dominance in the Champions League this season.

The goals rained in against Premier League clubs, which went from setting the standard in the league phase to largely being blown away in the round of 16.

Only Arsenal and Liverpool are standing from the record six English teams that entered the Champions League this season.

Five of those qualified automatically to the round of 16 — more than any other nation — and Newcastle made it a full set when it advanced via the playoffs. But it's been a different story over the past two weeks with City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham all eliminated this round.

Tottenham rallied to beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 on Wednesday but could not overturn a 5-2 first-leg loss. The score was 7-5 on aggregate for Atletico.