Premier League: Palmer's late penalty gives Chelsea their third league win in a row

LONDON: A late first-half penalty from Cole Palmer helped Chelsea secure a 1-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League and extended their unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge to eight matches in all competitions.

Palmer converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time, scoring his ninth goal of the season and taking Chelsea up to eighth in the table, above Manchester United on goal difference.

The 21-year-old’s ninth goal of the season equalled the club record for the most strikes in a Premier League campaign by a player aged 21 or younger, after Christian Pulisic’s tally in 2019/20, Premier league reports.

Fulham’s defeat extends their miserable record at Stamford Bridge, where they are winless in 19 league trips dating back to 1979, losing 12 of those visits.

Chelsea dominated possession in the opening exchanges and threatened the Fulham goal. Conor Gallagher had the first effort before Armando Broja guided a header narrowly wide from a well-delivered Enzo Fernandez cross.

Chelsea continued to struggle to create clear openings until first-half stoppage time. A clever disguised pass by Palmer found Raheem Sterling, who was brought down in the box by Issa Diop, and Palmer buried his penalty into the bottom-right corner.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Chelsea struggling to add to their lead and Fulham threatening sporadically at the other end. In the 53rd minute Robinson picked out Raul Jimenez, who was unable to direct his header towards goal.

Then in the 72nd minute Andreas Pereira drove into the box and cut back the ball to Jimenez, whose low shot towards the bottom-left corner was well saved by Petrovic.

Chelsea nearly got the breathing room they craved with eight minutes remaining as Gallagher’s excellent effort with the outside of his boot hit the left post. But instead, they had to survive a nervy finish.

A late free-kick from former Chelsea player Willian caused a scramble and the ball fell to Bobby De Cordova-Reid, whose goalbound shot was inadvertently blocked by team-mate Diop. That was followed by a game of head-tennis in Chelsea’s box in the fifth minute of stoppage minute, with the Blues eventually lashing the ball away with the final kick of the match.

Fulham, who are now winless in their last 10 away league matches, sit 13th on 24 points, eight points above the relegation zone.